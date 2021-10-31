Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

