Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

