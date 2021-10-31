Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

