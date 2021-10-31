HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,100 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the September 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.7 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $74.84 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

