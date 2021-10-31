HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 6.9% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $274.82 million and $24,262.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003642 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025025 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00025860 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.