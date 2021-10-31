Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HTLF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

