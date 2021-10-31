HeartBout Achieves Market Cap of $164,286.42 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. HeartBout has a total market cap of $164,286.42 and approximately $212.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

