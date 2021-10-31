Head-To-Head Contrast: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Advantest 22.90% 30.28% 19.99%

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Advantest $2.95 billion 5.48 $656.00 million $3.32 24.74

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dialog Semiconductor and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 7 1 0 2.13 Advantest 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Advantest beats Dialog Semiconductor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

