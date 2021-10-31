Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.83

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.83 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 167.10 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 2,329,333 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Get Hays alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.