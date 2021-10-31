Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian worth $123,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA opened at $19.35 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $990.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.