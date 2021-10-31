Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of HVT traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 688,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,275. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

