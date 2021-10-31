Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 391.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $41.47 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.