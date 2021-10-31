Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $923.42 million, a P/E ratio of -906.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

