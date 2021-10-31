Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

