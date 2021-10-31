Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial stock remained flat at $$25.20 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.