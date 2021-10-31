Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.