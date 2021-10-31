Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $20.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

