Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.37. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 442,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

