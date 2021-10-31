Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.37. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 442,449 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
