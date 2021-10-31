GXChain Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. GXChain has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001344 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,697,316 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.