Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Grid+ has a market cap of $16.91 million and $7,509.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.