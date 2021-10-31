Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 230,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.