Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

