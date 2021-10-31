Gravity Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $84,452.90 and $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,000.02 or 1.00031856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.18 or 0.06963172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars.

