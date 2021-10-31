Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00312684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

