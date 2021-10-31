Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of GVA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 385,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

