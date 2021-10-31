Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

LOPE stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

