Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
LOPE stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Further Reading: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.