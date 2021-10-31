Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 886,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,336. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $943.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

