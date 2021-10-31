Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $55,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of EMN opened at $104.03 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

