Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $53,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,669 shares of company stock worth $2,781,979 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

