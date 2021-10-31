Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $53,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.