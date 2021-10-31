Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $51,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.