Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 15,641 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $52,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

