Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 3,900 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $46.13 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

