Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

