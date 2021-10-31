Golden Star Resources (GSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$447.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSC. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

