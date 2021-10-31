GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $41.99 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, GoChain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,152,672,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,797,624 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

