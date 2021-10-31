Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EBIZ stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

