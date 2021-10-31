GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLG Life Tech stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

