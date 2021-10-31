Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 796 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

