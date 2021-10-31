Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 45,066 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

