Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

