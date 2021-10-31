Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 103,715 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 649.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $113.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.