GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,400.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

