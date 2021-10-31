Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

