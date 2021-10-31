Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,042. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

