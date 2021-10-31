Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,105. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

