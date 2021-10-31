GET Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144,487.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and $144,487.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

