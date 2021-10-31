Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Heron Therapeutics worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

