Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,878 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

