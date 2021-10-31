Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,315 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

